Why Fadnavis govt pushes Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 to tackle drought?

The Maharashtra government has once again turned its focus on its flagship project Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 in its 2026-’27 budget, with drought-like situations predicted in the coming months. A relook at Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0.
The state government wants a comprehensive and effective water management in vulnerable districts that are drought prone or perennially come under rainshadow areas. In Maharashtra, there are 25,000 villages out of total 40,913 that are broadly under drought prone category. Among the worst hit are 14 districts dotted across Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.
The scheme — Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 1.0, was launched on January 26, 2015 during the first tenure of Fadnavis as chief minister, by shortlisting 25,000 villages reeling under drought. Multiple water conservation and management projects are taken up at taluka levels with an objective of helping the villages tide over drought. Gradually, the scheme focused on making villages water-self-reliant. To achieve these targets, water structures revival and construction were allowed.
The second phase has a stricter regulatory mechanism to stop mindless mining of underground water through borewells. Emphasis will also be on promoting crop diversification by dissauding farmers in drought-prone regions from taking high water intense crops such as sugarcane, and encouraging cultivation of millets. Farmers are encouraged to adopt drip irrigation and splinker in fields to avoid waste of water.
In 2019, the MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by then CM Uddhav Thackeray flagged concerns following findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General that the scheme had made little impact, and stalled the scheme between 2019 and 2022. After Mahayuti came to power with Eknath Shinde as the chief minister, JSY was revived but not with the same zeal. After the 2024 Assembly elections, Fadnavis, as CM again, announced JSA 2.0 to accomplish the mission of making Maharashtra drought-free.
The CAG report tabled in 2020 stated that despite spending Rs 9,633.75 crore, JSA has made little impact and failed in achieving the objective of water neutrality and raising ground water level. It pointed out lack of transparency in 83 villages out of 120 selected for the study, arguing that water storage was not sufficient to meet village water requirement.
However, the Maharashtra government’s Economic Survey 2019-20, presented in the Assembly in March 2020 stated, “The Jalyukta Shivar has helped to make 19,655 villages out of 25,000 villages drought free in the past five years. But 5,345 failed to meet the achievements. Under this project, 6.28 lakh works were completed, incurring a total expenditure of Rs 9,488 crore.”
Fadnavis strongly underlined that the success of this scheme lies in the overwhelming support from people and that it was a people’s movement during 2015-2018. The state economic survey shows in first phase the people’s contribution to JSA in five years resulted in completion of 10,718 works. The amount contributed through people donation is Rs 617.67 crore.
Water conservation expert and Padma Shri awardee Hiwre Bazar Popatrao Pawar says, “Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan is great initiative to tackle drought. It should be enforced effectively with some course corrections. Why not have a water budget? Agriculture driven by drip/sprinkler should be compulsory. Alternative crops to sugarcane should be promoted along with higher renumeration to sustain farmers’ livelihood.”
