scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province.

By: PTI | Lahore | Updated: January 2, 2021 4:52:26 pm
26/11 mumbai terror attacks, mumbai terror attacks planner, zaikur rehman lakhvi mumbai terror attack, pakistan terrorists, Laskar e toilba, Lakhvi, un, united nations, indian expressLeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (File/AP photo)

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province.

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest. “Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” it said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.

Read |UN lets Pak pay Lashkar’s Lakhvi Rs 1.5 lakh for his monthly expenses

“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.

Also Read |FATF asks 150 questions to Pak, seeks answers against madrassas linked to proscribed outfits

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.

“His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement