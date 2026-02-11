10 dead in Canada school shooting

The suspected shooter was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 08:05 AM IST
AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi shot deadOne suspect dead after B.C. active shooter alert
Make us preferred source on Google

Canadian police said that at least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a shooting at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia.

Six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday, and another person died on the way to the hospital, said police, according to CBC.

Two more people were found dead at a residence, which the police said is connected to the incident.

The suspected shooter was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the authorities will be investigating “the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation,” Floyd said.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark had earlier stated that there was an “active shooter” situation at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and urged people living around Tumbler Ridge, BC, to stay inside.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sergei Ryabkov
Hope US-India trade agreement won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia
bangladesh elections
Bangladesh set to vote, worried Hindus ask: ‘Who will protect us?’
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Kalpana Iyer ramba ho
Exclusive | Kalpana Iyer on her 70th birthday wish, viral fame, and why she left Bollywood for Dubai: 'I never manipulated'
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Samsung Unpacked 2026
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Samsung Unpacked 2026
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement