10 dead in Canada school shooting

Canadian police said that at least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a shooting at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia.
Six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday, and another person died on the way to the hospital, said police, according to CBC.
Two more people were found dead at a residence, which the police said is connected to the incident.
The suspected shooter was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the authorities will be investigating “the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”
“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd wrote in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation,” Floyd said.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark had earlier stated that there was an “active shooter” situation at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and urged people living around Tumbler Ridge, BC, to stay inside.
