10 dead in Canada school shooting

Canadian police said that at least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a shooting at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia.

Six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday, and another person died on the way to the hospital, said police, according to CBC.

Two more people were found dead at a residence, which the police said is connected to the incident.

The suspected shooter was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the authorities will be investigating “the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”