Monday, June 20, 2022
Multiple people, including police officer, shot at in Washington DC

MPD chief Robert J. Contee III Chief Contee will soon address a media briefing.

By: Express Web Desk | Washington Dc |
Updated: June 20, 2022 8:03:54 am
Washington shooting, Washington shooting injury, US shooting, US shooting deaths, US gun laws, Indian Express newsMultiple people have been shot in Washington. (Representational image)

Multiple people, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, were injured in a shooting incident in Washington DC on Monday.

In a tweet, the DC Police Department said it is responding to a shooting in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. It also said that MPD chief Robert J. Contee III Chief Contee will soon address a media briefing.

