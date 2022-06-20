Multiple people, including police officer, shot at in Washington DC

Updated: June 20, 2022 8:03:54 am
Multiple people, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, were injured in a shooting incident in Washington DC on Monday.
In a tweet, the DC Police Department said it is responding to a shooting in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. It also said that MPD chief Robert J. Contee III Chief Contee will soon address a media briefing.
MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022
