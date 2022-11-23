scorecardresearch
Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital

The thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the capital.

People check a damaged building as emergency personnel work at the scene of a Russian shelling in the town of Vyshgorod outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv Wednesday after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital and elsewhere across the country.

Also Read |Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills 2-day-old baby

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that “one of the capital’s infrastructure facilities has been hit.” He urged people to “Stay in shelters! The air alert continues.” Klitschko didn’t give further details, and there was no further information on whether and what targets may have been hit.

Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine’s war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 09:02:59 pm
