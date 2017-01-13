‘Mujahideen’ who attacked Indian military camp safe, says Hafiz Saeed in speech

2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo) 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo)

Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, in a public address in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has claimed knowledge regarding attacks carried out against Indian Army in Kashmir. According to a report by BBC, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks was addressing Jamaat-ud Dawa activists at an “orientation session” on Wednesday in Muzaffarabad in PoK.

In his speech, Hafiz Saeed claimed that four ‘mujahideen’ attacked an Indian military camp near Jammu, and “had returned safely without a scratch”, BBC reported. The attack Saeed was referring to correspond with the late night Monday attack at a camp for the General Reserve Engineer Force in Akhnoor, which killed three labourers.

“They say they cleaned up 10 rooms and killed 30 soldiers, and destroyed the entire camp,” BBC reported Hafiz Saeed as saying to the crowd. However, he did not say whether the Akhnoor attackers were linked to JuD.

According to BBC, Hafiz Saeed told his audience that jihad (holy war) was the only way to liberate Kashmir from India, and that it was the “religious duty of people in Kashmir and Pakistan to take part”. Three labourers working with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) were killed in an attack on their camp on Monday after terrorists managed to sneak in 2 km inside the Line of Control (LoC) and escaped without facing any resistance.

