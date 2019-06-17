Pakistani blogger known for criticising army and ISI hacked to death

Pakistani blogger and freelance journalist Muhammad Bilal Khan, 22, was hacked to death by an unidentified man on Sunday night, police said.

Khan, who had a huge following on social media, was known for his criticism of the Pakistani Army and the country’s spy agency ISI.

On Sunday night, the 22-year-old blogger was out with a friend when he received a phone call from a man who later took him to a nearby forest and killed him, Dawn News quoted police as saying.

Saddar Malik Naeem, Superintendent of Police, said that the suspect had used a dagger to kill Khan, adding that some people also heard gunshots.

Khan’s friend, who was said to be with him at that time, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Khan’s father, Abdullah, alleged that his son’s body had marks of a sharp tool. “My son’s only fault was that he spoke about the Prophet,” he said, adding that the incident had created a fear in the minds of the people.

Soon after the incident, #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan started trending on social media. Many Twitter users alleged that Khan’s criticism of the Army and ISI had led to his death.

“Pakistani activist and journalist Mohammad Bilal Khan was shot dead last night in Islamabad. Khan was known for his criticism of the all-powerful military and its notorious spy agency,” a Twitter user said in a post.

The police registered a case under various sections, including the Anti Terrorism Act.

(With PTI inputs)