US warned tanker nearly 60 times before strike killed 3 Indian sailors off Oman coast: Report

Gulf of Oman tanker strike saw US forces issue multiple warnings before disabling the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello, killing three Indian crew members.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 15, 2026 01:58 AM IST
India summons US diplomat second time in 2 days over strike on tankerThree Indian seafarers, who were initially reported missing, were confirmed dead in one of the attacks by the US. (Credits: X/@FSUIINDIA/ Image enhanced using AI)
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The Palau-flagged vessel disabled by the US military in the Gulf of Oman dismissed nearly 60 verbal warnings and other shows of force before its engine room was fired upon, killing three Indian sailors, a report on Sunday stated.

According to an AP report citing a US official, the tanker M/T Settebello’s crew ignored at least eight shows of force by US military aircraft, which included fired flares and flyovers.

Final directives and blockade violations

Two additional final warnings were also issued to the vessel that had 24 Indian crew members, before the American forces fired at the ship that was travelling off the Oman coast on Wednesday.

The US Central Command had said that the oil tanker tried to “violate” the blockade put up by America outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Casualties from precision fire

An American aircraft fired “precision munitions” at the engine room of the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello vessel, the US military said earlier in the week, and the incident in the Gulf of Oman led to the killing of three Indian sailors, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

Shadow fleet activities and sanction evasion

The vessel with two dozen Indian crew members aboard was described as a shadow fleet ship by the US official, who said that the tanker was being utilised in order to illegally transfer Iranian oil and evade sanctions, AP reported.

Also Read | 3 Indian sailors killed in US attack on tanker off Oman coast

The vessel was seen attempting to break the US military’s blockade of Iranian ports several times as American forces communicated with the vessel several times in the past two weeks before being fired upon and getting disabled, the official told AP.

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Timeline of the final engagement

Detailing the warning issued prior to attack, the US Central Command in a statement said 15 minutes were given to the crew of M/T Settebello vessel to exit the engine room before the shots were fired, disabling the tanker.

“After being in place for more than 60 days, it should be clear by now that US forces will strictly enforce the blockade,” the Central Command’s statement added.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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