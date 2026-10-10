22 Indians evacuated as drone strikes Panama-flagged tanker off Sharjah

Sarbananda Sonowal says all 22 Indian crew on the Panama-flagged tanker MT GEM NO. 2 are safe after a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on 9 October.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 10, 2026 10:05 AM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 09:31 AM IST
Iran War Strait of HormuzIndian crew of 22 safe after drone attack on Panama-flagged oil tanker at Sharjah Anchorage: Sonowal. (Representational/ File Photo)

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday, 10 October, that all 22 Indian seafarers on the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 are safe.

The vessel was hit in a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on 9 October. Sonowal, who is the Shipping Minister, shared the update in a post on X.

He said the government is “continuously monitoring the situation” and is in touch with the ship’s management company. The aim, he said, is to keep the Indian crew secure and well. He did not give details on who carried out the attack or on any damage to the vessel.

MT GEM NO. 2 is a crude oil tanker registered in Panama. It had 22 Indian nationals on board as crew when it came under attack by a drone at Sharjah Anchorage on 9 October. The minister said all of them are safe.

In his post on X, Sonowal said officials are tracking the situation and are in contact with the ship management company, PTI said. He said the purpose is to ensure the security and wellbeing of the Indian seafarers on board.

Sharjah Anchorage is in the Arabian Gulf, in the Dubai area of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to MarineTraffic.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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