1 Indian missing after attack on Panama-flagged tanker off Oman

India on Sunday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged oil tanker MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, saying one Indian seafarer remained missing while 13 others on board were rescued.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said there were 14 Indian crew members aboard the vessel and that search and rescue efforts were underway for the missing seafarer.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far,” it said.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/u78n9UGNFF pic.twitter.com/RjCOaDMQQL — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 13, 2026

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman was in touch with local authorities and closely following the search for the missing crew member.

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“Search and rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing. Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation,” the MEA said in a statement.

New Delhi also expressed its appreciation to the Omani authorities for assisting in the rescue of the Indian seafarers.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region,” the MEA said.

It added, “The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable.”

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India has been particularly concerned about attacks on commercial vessels in the region as a large number of such ships employ Indian seafarers.

The issue of their safety was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit on Saturday, where he proposed setting up a “Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network” to protect seafarers from security threats arising from regional conflicts.

Ten Indian seafarers have been among the 16 Indians killed in the West Asia conflict so far. Another five Indian seafarers have died in attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

“We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.

(With PTI Inputs)