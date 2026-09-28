Mountain collapses into river in Nepal, terrifying video captures chaos

A month after devastating flash floods killed over 1,400 people in Nepal, the Himalayan country continues to see climate-linked disasters. Even as Nepal continues to recover from the disaster that hit the country on August 26, a new wave of flooding and landslides has disrupted normal life.

The latest disaster has killed at least 21 people, with five others remaining missing.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show mountains collapsing in the Baglung district, as locals can be heard screaming and running from the spot.

🇳🇵 A massive landslide hit Chame in Manang, Nepal, sending an entire mountainside into the Marsyangdi River The collapse adds to a wider crisis after intense weekend rainfall caused flooding that killed at least 24 people and left 14 missing across several districts. It comes… pic.twitter.com/x4JOGj2VUP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 28, 2026

Videos show mountains collapsing amid heavy rain

Nepal Police said landslides buried houses in areas including Baglung, Tamankhola, Nisikhola Rural Municipality and Tarakhola Rural Municipality amid heavy rain. A report by Al Jazeera stated that Nepali authorities have warned of potential flash floods in 49 of the country’s 77 districts.

Nearly 250 families affected by severe weather

According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), landslides in the country accounted for nearly 14 casualties, and five people remain missing. Floods, on the other hand, caused four deaths while three fatalities were attributed to continuous heavy rainfall, report stated. It added that severe weather has affected nearly 250 families across the country, completely destroying 260 homes and partially damaging 80 others.

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10 killed in Baglung as rescue operations continue

Nepal Police, in a post on social media on Monday, stated that 10 people have died and one person has gone missing in various parts of Baglung district after landslides buried houses in the area. The police said that houses and physical structures have also been damaged at several places.

“Rescue and search operations are ongoing in the affected areas in coordination with various agencies, while further details about the incident are being collected and investigated,” Nepal police said.

Flood blocks river, creates lake in Chame

According to a Kathmandu Post report, a flood and landslide in the Ghatte Khola river on Sunday afternoon blocked Marsyangdi river that triggered a formation of lake in Chame village. Authorities moved residents of Chame Bazar and surrounding areas to safe locations after the river was blocked due to floods.

Lake level drops by one metre, easing Chame concerns

However, in a relieving news for Chame residents, the lake that had formed has dropped by about one metre. According to Chief District Officer Mukti Prasad Khanal, “The lake that formed yesterday has fallen significantly. It is about one metre lower than yesterday. The river, which was flowing through a narrow channel yesterday, has now begun flowing more freely.”

Avalanche hits Himlung Himal summit

At least four bodies have been recovered after an avalanche hit Himlung Himal, a 7,126-metre summit in the Nar Phu region of Nepal’s Manang district, police said. The missing individuals comprised both mountain climbers and support personnel.

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Out of the 22 Nepali citizens who went to establish Himlung Base Camp through various trekking agencies, 10 had arrived safely at Phu-gaun. The remaining 12 had lost contact. The bodies of two of the uncontacted individuals were previously rescued and brought to the Provincial Hospital Chame, Manang, the police said.