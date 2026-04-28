Mount Everest summit route cleared by Sherpas after 2-week blockage

Department of ⁠Tourism official Nisha Thapa Rawal said climbers could now begin to climb from the base camp.

A group of Sherpa climbers reopened the Mount Everest route after a two-week ice blockage, allowing expeditions to resume during the peak April-May season, officials said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

The peak’s annual climbing season runs from April to May, when weather conditions are most stable, providing the optimal window for summit expeditions, but this year the path was blocked by a huge 100-ft serac, or column of ice.

However, some parts of it either broke or melted away, allowing Sherpa climbers, called the icefall doctors, to secure a safe route through Khumbu icefall to Camp I located at 6,060 metres (19,880 ft).