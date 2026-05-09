Mount Dukono eruption: 3 hikers killed, 17 rescued in Indonesia

There were no reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption. (Reuters)

Three people were killed in Indonesia’s Mount Dukono volcanic eruption, triggering an immediate rescue operation to evacuate more than a dozen hikers stranded near the crater on Friday. The deceased included Singapore nationals and an Indonesian citizen.

Situated on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province, Mount Dukono is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with authorities noting increased activity since late March.

At the time of the eruption, nine foreigners and 11 local hikers were climbing Mount Dukono, reported CNN. Seventeen of the 20 climbers were safely evacuated by Friday evening, search and rescue officials said.

The rescue agency halted operations on Friday evening as the volcano continued to erupt. The search on Saturday, involving 100 rescuers, military and police personnel, as well as two thermal drones, remained difficult as the volcanology agency reported at least four eruptions in the morning.