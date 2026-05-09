Mount Dukono eruption: 3 hikers killed, 17 rescued in Indonesia

Three people were killed in Indonesia’s Mount Dukono volcanic eruption, triggering an immediate rescue operation to evacuate more than a dozen hikers stranded near the crater on Friday. The deceased included Singapore nationals and an Indonesian citizen.
Situated on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province, Mount Dukono is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with authorities noting increased activity since late March.
At the time of the eruption, nine foreigners and 11 local hikers were climbing Mount Dukono, reported CNN. Seventeen of the 20 climbers were safely evacuated by Friday evening, search and rescue officials said.
The rescue agency halted operations on Friday evening as the volcano continued to erupt. The search on Saturday, involving 100 rescuers, military and police personnel, as well as two thermal drones, remained difficult as the volcanology agency reported at least four eruptions in the morning.
In a statement sent to CNN, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was working closely with Indonesian authorities to provide consular assistance and support to affected Singaporeans and their families.
On Saturday, authorities said two missing Singapore nationals had been found near the crater rim, though it was unclear if they were alive, Reuters reported.
The volcano began erupting on Friday morning, spewing ash as high as 10 km (6 miles) into the sky, Indonesia’s volcanology agency said.
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“We are focusing the search around the crater, covering an area around 700 metres,” Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency said. Authorities had evacuated 17 people on Friday. Seven Singaporeans and ten Indonesians.
On Friday, authorities urged tourists and locals not to carry out activities on Mount Dukono while volcanic activity remained elevated, adding that people should follow instructions from local authorities and the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).
There were no reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.
Since December 2024, tourists and climbers have been advised by the PVMBG not to enter a 4-kilometre (2.5-mile) radius of Mount Dukono’s epicentre. According to the organisation, the volcano has seen a significant increase in explosive magmatic eruptions since March, reported CNN.
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