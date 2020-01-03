Mother charged in baby son’s bathtub death

Heather Clifford, 29, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Cameron Davis, her son, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. (Representational Image) Heather Clifford, 29, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Cameron Davis, her son, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. (Representational Image)

A Florida woman who left her 9-month-old son unattended in a bathtub was arrested and charged in his death Thursday, authorities said.

Heather Clifford, 29, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Cameron Davis, her son, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child was found floating in the bathtub of the family’s Hobe Sound home Dec. 20. Clifford told investigators that the boy’s father had been asleep, but she thought she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thought she might have fallen asleep.

She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water.

The couple has two other young children.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Clifford who could comment on her behalf.

