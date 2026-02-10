‘Most vulnerable monarchy has ever been’: US Congressman warns Epstein files could topple British throne

US Congressman Ro Khanna warned that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could potentially topple the British monarchy, stating that this was the “most vulnerable” the British monarchy has ever been.

Specifically pointing to Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, Khanna highlighted that the Epstein files were evidence of elite impunity and that Mandelson would “bring down the whole of UK government”.

“The allegations are very serious that he was working for Gordon Brown (former UK PM) and then feeding information about UK possibly buying Euros and having Epstein trade on them. I mean, it is deeply, deeply troubling. And I saw this interview with Epstein’s former girlfriend talking about how someone was a loser if they weren’t mentioned in the Epstein files. It’s a window into the elite impunity,” Khanna said.