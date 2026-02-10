‘Most vulnerable monarchy has ever been’: US Congressman warns Epstein files could topple British throne

Khanna called on King Charles to reveal what he knew about Andrew's ties to Epstein, and emphasised that stripping titles isn't enough accountability.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 10:55 AM IST
US Congressman Ro KhannaUS Congressman Ro Khanna
US Congressman Ro Khanna warned that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could potentially topple the British monarchy, stating that this was the “most vulnerable” the British monarchy has ever been.

Specifically pointing to Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, Khanna highlighted that the Epstein files were evidence of elite impunity and that Mandelson would “bring down the whole of UK government”.

“The allegations are very serious that he was working for Gordon Brown (former UK PM) and then feeding information about UK possibly buying Euros and having Epstein trade on them. I mean, it is deeply, deeply troubling. And I saw this interview with Epstein’s former girlfriend talking about how someone was a loser if they weren’t mentioned in the Epstein files. It’s a window into the elite impunity,” Khanna said.

“This club, and by the way, I think this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. I heard they were asking Queen questions about Epstein. They ought to ask King and Queen questions. Maybe this will be the end of the monarchy,” he added.

He further called on King Charles to reveal what he knew about Andrew’s ties to Epstein, and emphasised that stripping titles isn’t enough accountability.

“If you have allegations of raping a young girl, I don’t think the appropriate punishment is that you no longer get to be Prince. There’s got to be more than that,” the Democrat said.

Epstein files 2026

The release of over three million pages of documents, images and videos by the US Department of Justice linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has triggered a political and institutional reckoning across Europe, toppling ambassadors, senior aides, advisers, and forcing rare apologies from royalty.

Story continues below this ad

The most dramatic fallout has been in the United Kingdom, where the controversy has engulfed the government of Keir Starmer, less than a year after Labour returned to power with a landslide victory.

The crisis stems from Starmer’s decision to appoint veteran Labour figure Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States despite his known association with Epstein. Newly released documents indicated Mandelson maintained contact with Epstein while serving as business secretary and allegedly shared confidential information, prompting a criminal investigation by UK police.

Mandelson was subsequently removed from his diplomatic post and resigned from the House of Lords and the Labour Party, turning what was initially defended as a lapse in judgment into a defining political crisis for the Prime Minister.

