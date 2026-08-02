3 killed, 21 injured in blast outside Moscow restaurant

Emergency vehicles are parked in an area near a deadly ‚Äãexplosion at ‚Äãa ‚Äãrestaurant in Moscow (AP)

At least three people were killed and 21 injured in an explosion outside a restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian authorities said.

The blast occurred around 8 pm near a restaurant located in one of Moscow’s seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinskaya Square, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on the social media platform Max.

Authorities said the explosion was caused by a handmade bomb carried by a woman.

Woman among the dead

Those killed included the woman carrying the device, a security guard and a restaurant customer. Authorities did not release the identities of those killed or injured.

The injured suffered serious wounds, The Guardian reported, citing police.