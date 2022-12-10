Large fire rages through Moscow shopping mall in Russia

One of the largest shopping malls near the Russian capital was engulfed in flames on Friday with authorities saying they were looking into the possibility of an arson attack.

The fire spread across an area of around 7,000 square meters (75,000 square feet) at the Mega shopping mall in the town of Khimki on the outskirts of Moscow and just 7 km from the capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising from a large blaze while others showed people running away through the parking lot.

In Moscow, a huge fire broke out in the MEGA Khimki shopping center, covering an area of17,000 square meters. There were massive explosions at the scene. Video: Baza | Telegram pic.twitter.com/ilR1tgVUpD — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) December 9, 2022

Russian authorities reported that one person had died and that the conflagration had caused part of the structure to collapse, hampering the efforts of rescue workers.

“Due to the collapse of the roof, the fire spread instantly to a large area,” the region’s emergency services said on Telegram. More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were on site tackling the blaze.

A large shopping mall in suburban #Moscow is in flames. The fire has engulfed 17 thousand square meters of the space. pic.twitter.com/AHSD7DLx2m — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 9, 2022

News agencies had first cited emergency services saying that the incident was likely due to “arson,” but state news agencies later said that failure to stick to safety regulations was the suspected cause.

The Mega mall had hosted numerous western chains before many of them pulled out of Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.