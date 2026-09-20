Moscow faces massive Ukrainian drone attack, oil refinery damaged: Video

Russia on Sunday reported a massive drone attack launched by Ukraine on the capital, Moscow, with the country’s TASS news agency reporting that a facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery was damaged in the ongoing attack.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drone attack was still underway and that a facility on the premises of the refinery had sustained damage. He said there were no casualties.

Large-scale drone attack underway in Moscow. Multiple impacts recorded across several sites in the Oblast. The scale of damage is not yet determined. The attack has continued for approximately four hours. pic.twitter.com/ljOX3Hgq8s — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) September 20, 2026

“The attack on Moscow by enemy drones is ongoing. A facility on the premises of the Moscow Oil Refinery has sustained damage, but no casualties were reported,” Sobyanin wrote on the Max messenger, according to TASS.

First responders were deployed to the site following the reported damage, the mayor said. Emergency personnel were also working in areas where fragments from intercepted drones had fallen.