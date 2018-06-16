Moscow: At least 7 pedestrians injured by taxi near Red Square

Policemen stand guard after a taxi ran into crowds of people in central Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS/Jack Stubbs) Policemen stand guard after a taxi ran into crowds of people in central Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS/Jack Stubbs)

Police in Moscow say at least seven people have been injured when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square. Police say the driver in the crash Saturday has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.

There were no immediate details on the severity of the pedestrians’ injuries. Police initially said eight were injured, but later said seven had sought medical attention.

The agency that monitors Moscow’s traffic safety said the driver is a citizen of the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan who told police that the crash was not intentional. The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 200 meters (650 feet) from Red Square and Moscow’s famous GUM shopping arcade.

Russia is currently hosting the World Cup and Moscow is one of 11 Russian cities where tournament games are being played.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App