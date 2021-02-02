scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated.

By: AP | Moscow | February 2, 2021 11:35:50 pm
Alexei Navalny, Alexei Navalny arrested, kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, vladimir putin, Navalny poisoning, indian expressThe 44-year-old Navalny was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany. (File)

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.

Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.

The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he has rejected as fabricated.

The 44-year-old Navalny was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany from the attack, which he has blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny any involvement.

