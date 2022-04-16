scorecardresearch
Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK’s Johnson, Truss, Wallace

The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

By: Reuters |
April 16, 2022 3:41:12 pm
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

