More than 20 people poisoned with carbon monoxide at underground rave in Norway bunker

More than 20 people who attended an underground rave party at a bunker in Norway’s capital city of Oslo on Sunday were rushed to a nearby hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. Law enforcement authorities believe that the poisoning could have been caused by portable generators, which were used to play music at the venue, BBC reported.

The party-goers, most of whom are in their 20s and 30s, were found in a dazed state near the bunker by a group of police officials patrolling the area. In fact, two police officers who were helping the sick group, were also brought to the hospital with poisoning symptoms.

In a series of tweets about the incident, Oslo police said that they believed at least 200 people had attended the illegal underground party. Authorities urged all the other attendees to seek immediate medical attention if they started to experience nausea, headaches, or dizziness, BBC reported.

According to a report in the Norwegian newspaper the Daily Afterposten, five of the victims are in a critical but not life-threatening condition. “Fortunately, they are all improving. We can say that they are out of danger,” chief physician Fridtjof Heyerdahl at Oslo University Hospital told the newspaper.

In an interview with Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, an attendee who left the party before the police arrived said that he had to leave the bunker several times through the night to get some fresh air due to the poor air quality, the BBC report stated.

Oslo police are currently investigating how the illegal rave was not busted earlier, despite a tip-off from a woman who had learnt about the party on social media. The woman told NRK that her warning was not taken as seriously by the authorities as she had hoped.

Law enforcement authorities have said that the party-goers broke into the locked underground bunker by entering through a small opening.

