Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

UN chief Guterres deeply saddened by Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

At least 134 people lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat,” a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday.

Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wished a quick recovery to those injured, the statement said.

President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in a tweet “Deep sorrow at the bridge collapse in Gujarat, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.”

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 10:37:17 am
