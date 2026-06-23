Montreal shooting kills two including police officer, released anti-woman incel manifesto

The victims were identified as Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan and Michael Moshe Mizrahi.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan (X/Service de police de la Ville de Montréal)Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan (X/Service de police de la Ville de Montréal)
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A suspect armed with a long gun opened fire at a hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood of Montreal, Quebec, on Monday (Jun 22), killing a police officer and a civilian before being shot dead.

The fatal incident took place in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, near De Courtrai and Trans Island avenues.

The victims were identified as Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan and Michael Moshe Mizrahi.

Thirty-four-year-old Benredouane has been with the force since 2021.

“The Saanich Police Department is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who was killed in the line of duty today,” the Montreal police said in a post on X confirming Benredouane’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the entire Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) community as they grieve the loss of one of their own,” the police said.

Police Chief Fady Dagher said that a second officer, who was also seriously injured in the shooting, was now in a stable condition. Another civilian also sustained mild injuries in the incident.

Dagher said that it was the first time in 24 years that a Montreal police officer was killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a very, very sad day. It’s a nightmare,” he told reporters.

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Quebec Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafreniere said that the incident was unrelated to recent out-of-province shootings and remains a “domestic case.”

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Lafreniere said that the incident was under investigation by an idependent police watchdog, which probes deaths involving officers.

Shooter left behind manifesto against women

The suspect released a manifesto against women, containing views associated with the Incel movement, calling for violent revolution rooted in misogynistic ideology, according to Radio-Canada.

The Incel movement, short for “involuntary celibate,” is a misogynistic ideology that targets women and attributes personal and societal problems to them.

Videos of the incident on social media appeared to show the exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect, wearing an olive-green jacket, carrying a gun.

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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said that the Canadian city was “deeply shaken” by the events and expressed her condolences to the victims, as well as their families.

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