Montreal shooting kills two including police officer, released anti-woman incel manifesto

A suspect armed with a long gun opened fire at a hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood of Montreal, Quebec, on Monday (Jun 22), killing a police officer and a civilian before being shot dead.

The fatal incident took place in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, near De Courtrai and Trans Island avenues.

The victims were identified as Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan and Michael Moshe Mizrahi.

Thirty-four-year-old Benredouane has been with the force since 2021.

“The Saanich Police Department is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who was killed in the line of duty today,” the Montreal police said in a post on X confirming Benredouane’s death.