Thursday, March 24, 2022
A month into war, communicator-in-chief Zelenskiy strives to keep eyes on Ukraine

Sitting at his desk, unshaven and in his now trademark green shirt, Zelenskiy had in a few short sentences reminded 44 million Ukrainians that he was going through what they were, while renewing pressure on NATO to impose a no-fly zone.

By: Reuters | London, Lviv |
Updated: March 24, 2022 5:05:23 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

The props were simple, the message was clear. In a video address to the nation this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held up his smartphone to the camera and started a timer app while an air raid siren blared.

“It lasted 20 seconds,” Zelenskiy said, after the wailing subsided. “And we hear it for hours, days, weeks. Our people… instantly take their children, help the elderly, and go to the shelters… to survive, from Russian missiles, bombs.”

While keeping the world engaged could get harder over time, for now that ability to communicate is making a difference.

His approval ratings at home have soared as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, and he has rallied the nation around the flag as thousands of civilians take up arms.

Abroad he appears no less popular, as Western powers supply Ukraine with weapons and aid, take in millions of refugees and tighten sanctions around Russia.

