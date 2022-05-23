scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Third possible case of monkeypox found in the US

In Europe, more than 100 cases of the monkeypox, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.

By: Reuters | Atlanta |
May 23, 2022 11:52:54 am
Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration. (Reuters)

Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa.

The case in Broward County, Florida, is “related to international travel,” the US Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, “and the person remains isolated.”

The results of tests conducted by the CDC are expected soon. No other cases have been identified in the state, the release said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday. The disease, which is similar to human smallpox but milder, was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.
Health officials said the case posed no risk to the public.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

The second US case was a New York City resident who tested positive for the virus on Friday, health officials said.

In Europe, more than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement