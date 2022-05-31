Monkeypox top developments: Over 300 confirmed cases; WHO says unlikely to become a pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Monday said the current monkeypox outbreak outside Africa is ”unlikely” to lead to a pandemic. The organisation, however, emphasised that it still remains unclear if infected patients who are asymptomatic can transmit the disease.

WHO’s Dr Rosamund Lewis said there are still many unknowns about the disease, including the exact reason it’s spreading. Lewis also said the vast majority of cases are being seen in gay and bisexual people, and therefore urged those at risk to be careful.

The outbreaks are alarming as monkeypox, which likely spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere, unlike the current wave of infections.

Till now, no deaths have been reported in the current outbreak beyond Africa. Scientists haven’t yet determined whether the monkeypox outbreak in rich countries can be traced to Africa.

Countries reporting monkeypox cases

More than 300 confirmed or suspected cases have emerged in over 20 countries. The new cases are mostly in Europe.

The UK has reported 71 new monkeypox cases, taking its tally to 172.

Australia on May 20 reported its first case and another suspected one.

The United States confirmed nine additional cases in seven states on May 26, bringing the total to 11 since the first infection was discovered on May 18.

Canada reported 10 new infections on May 27, bringing its total to 25.

Europe has seen a rise in cases, including in Austria (1), Belgium (2), Czech Republic (1), Denmark (2), Finland (1), France (5), Germany (3), Ireland (1), Italy (2), Netherlands (1), Portugal (16), Slovenia (1), Switzerland (1).

The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, its health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state’s first case of the virus. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.

First monkeypox death in Nigeria this year

On Monday, Nigeria confirmed the country’s first monkeypox death this year. It also recorded six new infections. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that in 2022 it has confirmed 21 out of 66 suspected cases. According to the WHO, thousands of monkeypox cases are reported from Nigeria and Congo every year.

Pakistan govt dismisses report of monkeypox case in-country

The Pakistan government on Monday dismissed online reports that there were monkeypox cases in the nation, as it maintains a high alert to monitor the disease.

According to an official of the country’s Ministry of National Health Services, special instructions have been issued to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox, according to PTI.

People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home, says UK’s health agency; see guidelines here

People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home if they remain well enough, while following measures to limit close contact with others, the UK’s health security agency (UKHSA) said on Monday.

Infected people can limit the risk of spread by using standard cleaning and disinfection methods, and washing their own clothing and bedlinen with detergents in a washing machine, the agency advised.

Infected people should abstain from sex as soon as symptoms appear – and while there is currently no available evidence of monkeypox spreading via genital excretions, people infected with the virus are advised to use condoms for eight weeks after infection as a precaution, the agency added.

Monkeypox spread no reason to shun pride parades: WHO

The spread of monkeypox does not mean people should shun LGBTQ+ pride parades this summer, a WHO expert has said, adding that it is important to show support.

“It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride, LGBTQ+ pride, to continue to go and plan to do so,” Andy Seale, strategies adviser at WHO’s department of sexually transmitted infections programmes, said at a WHO social media briefing. “Most of these events — the official events – are outdoors, they’re family friendly. We don’t see any real reason to be concerned about the enhanced likelihood of transmission in those contexts.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.