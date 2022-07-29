scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Monkeypox: Alarm bells ring as cases spread across the world

The Indian Council of Medical Research has called for experienced pharmaceutical companies and research organisations to “collaborate on royalty basis” for developing monkeypox vaccine and diagnostic kits.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 2:20:26 pm
Suspected cases of the virus are being tested in various parts of India including Maharashtra and many states are taking strict precautions against the disease. (File)

Monkeypox, which has spread to over 70 countries including India where four cases have been reported — three in Kerala and one in Delhi, has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Suspected cases of the virus are being tested in various parts of India, including Maharashtra, with most states taking strict precautions against the disease. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has called for experienced pharmaceutical companies and research organisations to “collaborate on royalty basis” for developing a monkeypox vaccine and diagnostic kits.

We take a look at monkeypox cases around the world:

People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, California. (AP)

Monkeypox cases detected in over 77 countries

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

More than 77 countries have declared confirmed monkeypox outbreaks and over 20,638 cases have been reported around the world. The countries include India, Australia, Japan, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, UK, US, Brazil and Canada.

Read in Opinion |Monkeypox outbreak: It’s time to act, not panic

Philippines detects first monkeypox infection

The Philippines has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus on Friday. As reported by Reuters, the virus has been found in a citizen who had travelled abroad earlier in July, a health ministry official said. Department of Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho has said that the patient is in isolation currently.

San Francisco declares emergency

San Francisco mayor London Breed announced a state of emergency as monkeypox cases grew in the city. “We are at a very scary place. And we don’t want to be ignored by the federal government in our need. So many leaders of the LGBT community have also, weeks ago, asked for additional help and support and assistance,” said Breed. She added that the city was in “desperate need of vaccines.”

Monkeypox vaccines are shown at the Salt Lake County Health Department Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP)

Of the 4,600 cases in the United States, San Francisco has 281 cases, of which, around 800 are in California, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Must Read in Explained |Explained: Why monkeypox is spreading, but not as fast as Covid-19

According to AP, there is a shortage of monkeypox vaccines throughout the United States which has led to people waiting in lines for hours for doses.

US officials say monkeypox can be eliminated

Amid rising cases and a shortage of vaccine in the US, the country’s health officials on Thursday said that the spread of the monkeypox virus can be contained as well as eliminated.

Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services as reported by AP said, “We believe we have done everything we can at the federal level to work with our state and local partners and communities affected to make sure we can stay ahead of this and end this outbreak.”

No monkeypox vaccines in Africa

According to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention head Ahmed Ogwell, said that over 2,100 cases of Monkeypox had been reported in 11 African cities along with 11 deaths and yet the country does not have even a single does of the monkeypox vaccine.

Don't Miss |What is monkeypox?

Ogwell said, “Let us get vaccines onto the continent.”

Co-passengers of second monkeypox patient asymptomatic, say Karnataka health authorities

Meanwhile, in India, health authorities in Karnataka said Thursday that all the co-passengers of the country’s second monkeypox patient, a man from Kannur who arrived at the Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from Dubai on July 13, are asymptomatic.

Sources in the health department said that there were 33 contacts—eight in Udupi, 15 from Kasargod, and 10 in Dakshina Kannada—and nobody has reported any symptom of monkeypox.

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. (AP)

“Today is the 15th day of the 10 passengers who were put under home isolation in Mangaluru and no one has developed any symptoms. They will remain in home isolation for the next six days as well. We are constantly monitoring the situation. The isolated ones have been asked to report if they develop any symptoms like rashes, fever, chills, fatigue etc. The health department is on its toes and they are following up with them,” said Dr Jagadeesh, District Surveillance Officer (DSO), Dakshina Kannada.

Quixplained |How to keep safe from Monkeypox

Tamil Nadu to hold monkeypox tests at King Institute

The Centre has allowed the Tamil Nadu Health Department to hold tests for the monkeypox virus at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

“The World Health Organisation has issued directives to protect ourselves from the virus. In India, four cases were reported from Kerala and New Delhi. In Tamil Nadu, there has been no monkey pox cases detected till date,” Subramanian said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

5

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement