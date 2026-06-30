Monaco parcel bomb: How Ukraine-born tycoon Vadym Yermolaiev got injured in suspected assassination bid

Monaco parcel bomb explosion injured Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his wife and child, prompting a cross-border manhunt as investigators probe an attempted murder case.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 09:28 PM IST
monaco explosionA police officer guards in a street in Monaco, a day after an explosive device seriously injured three people at a residential building in Monaco. (AP Photo)
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A manhunt was launched by authorities after a parcel bomb exploded at a residential building in Monaco in an “attempted assassination”, injuring three people, including a reported Ukraine-born business tycoon, the principality’s chief prosecutor said on Tuesday. 

According to The Guardian report, French media identified the victims as Vadym Yermolaiev, his wife and their 13-year-old child. The French authorities said Yermolaiev and his wife were admitted to a hospital with “serious injuries” while their child was also wounded in the explosion.

Monaco Explosion A view of the residential building where an explosive device seriously injured three people in Monaco. (AP Photo)

Time, location, and severity of the blast

A parcel bomb was left in an apartment building on Rue Révérend Père Louis Frolla, near the border with France and it went off around 9 pm (local time), causing what the authorities described as a “powerful explosion”, the Monaco government said.

Official statements and legal classification

Monaco’s public prosecutor Stéphane Thibault said four others were treated for injuries caused by the explosion, adding that authorities had launched a manhunt for a single suspect and that the incident was being investigated as an “attempted murder” and not a “terrorist attack,” BBC reported.

Monaco Explosion Investigators examine the scene at the residential building where an explosive device seriously injured three people a day earlier in Monaco. (AP Photo)

Who is Ukraine business tycoon Vadym Yermolaiev

Yermolaiev, who originally belongs to the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, is the founder of Alef trade and industrial corporation and is also one of the most influential business tycoons and property developers in the region, The Guardian reported.

Yermolaiev had also been mentioned in Forbes Ukraine’s 100 richest Ukrainians list.

 

Citizenship history and government sanctions

In 2019, Yermolaiev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship and opted for Cypriot nationality. Ukraine imposed sanctions on the tycoon after it was alleged that he maintained business links with Russian firms that were operating in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea, reports stated.

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Composition of the IED and suspect flight path

Minister of State of Monaco Christophe Mirmand said the explosive device contained bolts and pellets. Mirmand told reporters on Tuesday that the suspect “appears to have left for France,” BBC reported, citing French broadcaster BFM TV.

Monaco government officials said a suspect was seen fleeing towards the French commune of Beausoleil after the bomb exploded.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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