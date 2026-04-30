Iran Supreme Leader says foreigners with greed belong at ‘bottom of its waters’

A woman holds up pictures of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, left, and his father, the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a state-organised rally. (AP Photo)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday declared that “a new chapter” is emerging for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, following what he suggested America’s “shameful failure” as the impasse continues to resolve the conflict in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran.

In a statement posted by Tehran’s state-news service IRNA in commemoration of National Persian Gulf Day, Khamenei said, “We and our neighbors across the waters of the Persian Gulf and the (Gulf) of Oman share a common destiny. Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it — except at the bottom of its waters.”