‘Israeli attacks an illusion’: Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s defiant Nowruz message

The message, released Friday to mark the Persian New Year, Nowruz, was read on Iranian state television, the AP reported. In the statement, Khamenei said that US and Israeli attacks were based on what he described as an “illusion” that killing top leaderscould lead to the overthrow of Iran’s government.
He also commended Iranians for what he called “building a nationwide defensive front and strongholds across cities, neighbourhoods, and mosques,” adding that this had delivered “such a bewildering blow that the enemy fell into contradictions and irrational statements.”
Khamenei has not appeared in public since succeeding his father, who was killed in strikes on the first day of the war. Israeli and US officials have said that the younger Khamenei was wounded in those initial attacks.
US deploys 3 warships, 2,500 Marines to Middle East: Report
Meanwhile, the United States is increasing its military presence in the region. According to an AP report quoting US officials, three additional warships along with approximately 2,500 Marines are being deployed to the Middle East.
One official confirmed that the USS Boxer and two other amphibious assault ships, carrying Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, departed from their home port in San Diego and are headed toward West Asia.
The report added that two other officials also confirmed the deployment of the ships but did not disclose their destination. All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the military operations.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
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