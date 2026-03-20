‘Israeli attacks an illusion’: Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s defiant Nowruz message

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since succeeding his father, who was killed in strikes on the first day of the war. (File photo)

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a defiant written statement praising the Iranian public’s “steadfastness” three weeks into the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel.

The message, released Friday to mark the Persian New Year, Nowruz, was read on Iranian state television, the AP reported. In the statement, Khamenei said that US and Israeli attacks were based on what he described as an “illusion” that killing top leaders could lead to the overthrow of Iran’s government.

He also commended Iranians for what he called “building a nationwide defensive front and strongholds across cities, neighbourhoods, and mosques,” adding that this had delivered “such a bewildering blow that the enemy fell into contradictions and irrational statements.”