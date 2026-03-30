Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘thanks Iraqi people for their support’, state media reports

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain former leader, in Tehran. (File Photo)

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has thanked the Iraqi people and religious leadership for their support of Iran “in the face of aggression”, Iran’s state media reported on Sunday, without saying how this message was conveyed.

More than three weeks on from his appointment as supreme leader, Khamenei has still not been seen or heard from in public since he was injured in the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father, the late ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife and son on the first day of the war.