‘All US bases should be immediately closed in region’: Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in first message

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 12, 2026 07:13 PM IST First published on: Mar 12, 2026 at 06:54 PM IST
Iran US Next Supreme LeaderMojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain former leader, in Tehran. (Photo: X)

​Iran’s ​new ⁠Supreme Leader Mojtaba ​Khamenei, in his first message, called for unity among people and called for participation on Quds Day, Iranian state ​media ​reported ⁠on ​Thursday. The supreme leader further said that “All US bases should be immediately closed in the region.”

In the televised address, Mojtaba further said that the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be closed to pressure Iran’s enemies. He added that “Tehran will seek compensation from enemies.”

Iran will “avenge” citizens killed in war, Mojtaba Khamenei said. “I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack,” he added.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei
A mourner holds a poster depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran.

The Iranian state TV in a telegram message earlier said, “This strategic message, which was issued in seven important sections, contains special points regarding the martyred leader of the revolution, the role and duties of the people, the armed forces, the executive bodies and the resistance front and the countries of the region and confronting the enemies.”

Mojtaba Khamenei injured in US-Israeli attacks

Mojtaba was formally elected by the 88-member body of the Assembly of Experts after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel joint strikes on Tehran on February 28.

Earlier, Iranian officials confirmed that Mojtaba, 56, was injured in the US-Israel’s joint attack on Iran on February 28 in which his father Ayatollah was assassinated.

The reports of Mojtaba’s injury emerged after it was observed that he has not appeared on video or in public nor issued any written statements days after succeeding his slain father.

According to a New York Times report, three Iranian officials said that Mojtaba suffered injuries, including to his legs but he was alert and not communicating as it might reveal his location since he is sheltering at a “highly secure location”.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

