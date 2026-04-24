Mojtaba Khamenei undergoing extensive surgeries to face and limbs, may require prosthetics: Report

While Iran is still holding up against the US in the Iran war. However, the power balance have shifted from the Ayotollah to the military. According to a New York Times report, this happened due to the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, undergoing extensive surgeries, rendering him unable to look over the administration of Iran.

Mojtaba, who took over the reins of Iran after the death of his father Ali Khamenei, is now grappling with serious injuries and multiple surgeries.

Mojtaba, appointed in March, has remained out of public view, with no audio or video appearances so far. In his absence, a group of seasoned commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has emerged as the dominant force shaping Iran’s security, military strategy and foreign policy.