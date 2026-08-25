Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s voice heard in new video: But when was it filmed?

Iran has released another rare, undated footage of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, in which his voice is heard publicly for what appears to be the first time since the war began. Released by Iranian media, the video shows the 56-year-old leader presiding over a religious academic session, listening to a student’s thesis and assessing the work.

In the footage, Mojtaba discusses the Iranian regime’s “Islamic Security Model” and later gives the student a score of 19.5 out of 20, describing the thesis as “flawless”. The video, however, is undated, making it impossible to establish when it was recorded.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in FIRST-TIME-SEEN footage Released publicly for the first time by Iranian media, footage shows him presiding over a religious academic study session pic.twitter.com/iIIl0pLAgS — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) August 24, 2026

The footage comes amid continuing questions about Mojtaba’s health and whereabouts. He has largely remained out of public view since succeeding his father, fuelling speculation about injuries he may have suffered during the February 28 strikes.

Health rumours persist amid limited public appearances

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran’s Supreme Leader earlier in 2026 after his father was killed on the opening day of the strikes that triggered the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Since then, his limited public presence has fuelled reports about the extent of injuries he may have suffered.

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Questions about Mojtaba’s health intensified after reports that he was seriously injured in the February 28 US-Israeli strike that killed his father. News agency Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that Mojtaba was recovering from severe injuries, including facial disfigurement and significant leg trauma. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had earlier said he was “wounded and likely disfigured”. Iranian officials, however, have said his injuries did not prevent him from functioning as leader.

Despite the reports, sources cited by Reuters said Mojtaba remained mentally alert and continued participating in important government decisions. He was reportedly attending meetings with senior officials through audio conferences and remained involved in discussions on the war and negotiations with Washington.

The newly released footage does not establish when it was recorded or provide independent confirmation of his current physical condition. However, the appearance and use of his voice offer a rare public glimpse of Iran’s Supreme Leader at a time of heightened uncertainty surrounding his health and leadership.

The release also comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high. The US has intensified economic pressure on Iran through additional sanctions, while disagreements over negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz continue to complicate relations between the two countries.