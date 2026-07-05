Missing from mourning: Why Iran’s new Supreme Leader gave a miss to father’s funeral

The country's new supreme leader has not appeared in public since the February 28 airstrikes by Israel and the US killed his father, several family members and other senior Iranian officials.

By: Express Global Desk
6 min readUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 05:38 PM IST
In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Iran's top officials, including the brothers of Iran's new Supreme Leader, attend funeral prayers over the coffins of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. APIn this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Iran's top officials, including the brothers of Iran's new Supreme Leader, attend funeral prayers over the coffins of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (AP Photo)
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Iran’s political, military and religious leadership gathered in Tehran Sunday for funeral prayers for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Standing beside his coffin were three of his sons. Absent was Mojtaba Khamenei, his successor.

The country’s new supreme leader has not appeared in public since the February 28 airstrikes by Israel and the United States killed his father, several family members and other senior Iranian officials. State television showed Khamenei’s three sons (Masoud, Meysam and Mostafa) leading funeral prayers alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and senior commanders, but there was no sign of Mojtaba Khamenei.

The coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform before the start of his dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) The coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform before the start of his dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, July 4 (AP Photo)

Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father but his absence from the public eye has prompted questions about the whereabouts of Iran’s new leader.

ALSO READ | Why Iran is preparing thousands of extra graves as millions gather for Khamenei’s funeral

Why has Mojtaba Khamenei not appeared?

Iran has offered no explanation for Mojtaba Khamenei’s continued absence.

His disappearance stands out because Sunday’s prayers at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla marked the first major public gathering of Iran’s leadership since the war. While Iran’s senior civilian and military officials have gradually returned to the public eye after the ceasefire, Mojtaba has remained out of sight throughout the funeral ceremonies. The country has released his photos and he has issued written statements, often read out on state media-linked news channels.

A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (AP Photo)

Israel has publicly threatened to target Iran’s leadership during the conflict, including Mojtaba Khamenei after he succeeded his father. Mojtaba reportedly suffered facial injuries and significant wounds to one or both legs in the strike that killed his father, Reuters reported, citing people close to his inner circle. Iranian authorities have not confirmed those reports or disclosed his whereabouts.

ALSO READ | The tiny coffin beside Ali Khamenei’s casket: Who was the child killed in the Feb 28 attack?

The absence is stark as his brothers appeared together for the funeral. Masoud Pezeshkian ⁠and Bagher ‌Ghalibaf were seen praying behind the coffins while Masoud Khamenei was seen crying and wiping his ​tears with a keffiyeh (a chequered scarf that is now a symbol ‌in Iran of militant revolutionary ideals and solidarity with Palestinians) as an imam recited funeral prayers, agencies report.

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Funeral draws large crowds

The funeral ceremonies have become one of Iran’s largest state events in recent years. Authorities have planned processions across several Iranian cities before taking Ali Khamenei’s remains to Shiite holy sites in Iraq and later returning them to Iran for burial in Mashhad.

The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform as mourners attend the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo) Coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family displayed on a platform at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (AP Photo)

Officials said the funeral events would continue through the week, with authorities arranging transport and logistics for mourners expected to participate in the processions.

A far-larger crowd for the funeral attended the ceremony on Sunday than the previous day. The Iranian metro railway network ​said it had ​clocked 7 ​million trips from late on Saturday to Sunday morning as people flocked to the centre.

The schedule: After what authorities are billing as a massive procession in central Tehran on Monday, ​the remains will be taken to the seminary city of Qom, ⁠the centre of Iran’s Shi’ite hierarchy, for ceremonies on Tuesday.

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Morners attend a funeral prayer part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 5, 2026.(Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP) Mourners attend a funeral prayer part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)

From there the body will be flown to Iraq for ceremonies in the Shi’ite holy shrine cities of Najaf and Kerbala on Wednesday. It will return to ‌Iran on Thursday ⁠for another procession in Mashhad, to be buried near the tomb of another of the medieval Shi’ite imams.

ALSO READ | Mehbooba Mufti heads to Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral. Why the visit is politically significant

Trump’s comments on funeral

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios, expressed surprise at the scale of mourning in Iran. He said that he had expected people to dislike Khamenei and suggested the displays of grief could be “fake”.

A banner depicting US President Trump is held aloft as mourners gather during funeral prayers held as part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran on July 5 (AP Photo) A banner depicting US President Trump is held aloft as mourners gather during funeral prayers outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran on July 5 (AP Photo)

He said that the US was holding back during Khamenei’s funeral despite having the capability to strike, telling the outlet: “One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with.” He claimed Iran was “begging to make a deal” and said Washington had paused action for a week out of respect for the ceremonies.

What happens next?

Mojtaba Khamenei now leads Iran at a time when Tehran and Washington have paused negotiations over a permanent ceasefire and broader issues following the four-month conflict.

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For now, however, the country’s highest office is occupied by a leader whom the public has yet to see since taking power.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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