Missing from mourning: Why Iran’s new Supreme Leader gave a miss to father’s funeral

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Iran's top officials, including the brothers of Iran's new Supreme Leader, attend funeral prayers over the coffins of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (AP Photo)
The country’s new supreme leader has not appeared in public since the February 28 airstrikes by Israel and the United States killed his father, several family members and other senior Iranian officials. State television showed Khamenei’s three sons (Masoud, Meysam and Mostafa) leading funeral prayers alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and senior commanders, but there was no sign of Mojtaba Khamenei.
The coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a platform before the start of his dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, July 4 (AP Photo)
Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father but his absence from the public eye has prompted questions about the whereabouts of Iran’s new leader.
Iran has offered no explanation for Mojtaba Khamenei’s continued absence.
His disappearance stands out because Sunday’s prayers at Tehran’s Grand Mosallamarked the first major public gathering of Iran’s leadership since the war. While Iran’s senior civilian and military officials have gradually returned to the public eye after the ceasefire, Mojtaba has remained out of sight throughout the funeral ceremonies. The country has released his photos and he has issued written statements, often read out on state media-linked news channels.
A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (AP Photo)
Israel has publicly threatened to target Iran’s leadership during the conflict, including Mojtaba Khamenei after he succeeded his father. Mojtaba reportedly suffered facial injuries and significant wounds to one or both legs in the strike that killed his father, Reuters reported, citing people close to his inner circle. Iranian authorities have not confirmed those reports or disclosed his whereabouts.
The absence is stark as his brothers appeared together for the funeral. Masoud Pezeshkian and Bagher Ghalibaf were seen praying behind the coffins while Masoud Khamenei was seen crying and wiping his tears with a keffiyeh (a chequered scarf that is now a symbol in Iran of militant revolutionary ideals and solidarity with Palestinians) as an imam recited funeral prayers, agencies report.
A far-larger crowd for the funeral attended the ceremony on Sunday than the previous day. The Iranian metro railway network said it had clocked 7 million trips from late on Saturday to Sunday morning as people flocked to the centre.
The schedule: After what authorities are billing as a massive procession in central Tehran on Monday, the remains will be taken to the seminary city of Qom, the centre of Iran’s Shi’ite hierarchy, for ceremonies on Tuesday.
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Mourners attend a funeral prayer part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)
From there the body will be flown to Iraq for ceremonies in the Shi’ite holy shrine cities of Najaf and Kerbala on Wednesday. It will return to Iran on Thursday for another procession in Mashhad, to be buried near the tomb of another of the medieval Shi’ite imams.
A banner depicting US President Trump is held aloft as mourners gather during funeral prayers outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran on July 5 (AP Photo)
He said that the US was holding back during Khamenei’s funeral despite having the capability to strike, telling the outlet: “One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with.” He claimed Iran was “begging to make a deal” and said Washington had paused action for a weekout of respect for the ceremonies.
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