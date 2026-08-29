Those who want ‘no Muslims in Bharat’ are not Hindus: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, at the ‘One World One Humanity’ event in New York, says, “If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings.”

He added, “As the RSS we believe that all humanity is one. It is our duty to go out into the world and share the message that despite our apparent diversities, we are one. Diversity is a decoration of our inner unity, it must be accepted, respected, and preserved.”