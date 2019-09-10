Modi, Oli to open India-Nepal petroleum pipeline today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart K P Oli will inaugurate the Motihari-Amalekhgunj petroleum pipeline on Tuesday from their respective offices in New Delhi and Kathmandu.

The inauguration of the project, which will carry fuel from Barauni refinery via Motihari in Bihar to Amalekhgunj in Nepal, will mark the completion of a project that was agreed upon bilaterally 15 years ago.

According to Birendra Goit, spokesperson of the Nepal Oil Corporation, the operation of the pipeline service will drastically reduce the transportation cost. Amalekhgunj depot will have a capacity to store 16,000 kilolitre of petroleum products.