From Muga silk to Himalayan orchid art, Modi’s gifts carry India’s cultural message across five-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his five-nation visit to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy with a curated display of India’s cultural diplomacy, presenting handcrafted artworks, heritage textiles, indigenous foods and music collections to world leaders in a symbolic projection of India’s soft power.

From Assam’s famed Golden Silk to rare Himalayan orchid art and GI-tagged grains, the gifts blended regional craftsmanship with diplomatic messaging, bringing out India’s attempt to deepen strategic ties through culture and heritage.

Not just a pack of India toffee, Melody, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted two exquisite stoles to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. A Muga Silk stole from Assam, which is a fabric renowned for its natural golden sheen and durability alongside a Shirui Lily-inspired silk stole symbolising the cultural identity of Manipur’s Tangkhul Naga community.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella received a marble inlay work box made in Agra, with recordings of Bharat Ratna awardees Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M S Subbulakshmi, linking Indian classical traditions with Italy’s artistic heritage.

Netherlands

The Dutch king was gifted Blue pottery from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a renowned, GI-tagged art form with deep Indian roots, iconic for its vibrant cobalt blue, white and yellow designs. It is crafted from a unique mixture of quartz powder, powdered glass and Fuller’s earth, which gives it a striking, glass-like finish. This non-clay composition requires specialised firing techniques to achieve its characteristic translucence and brilliant cobalt-blue hues, typically adorned with intricate floral and bird motifs.

It stands as a celebrated symbol of Indian craftsmanship, blending traditional artistry with contemporary design. With Netherland’s own world famous heritage of producing masterful Delft Blue pottery, these pieces are an ode to a shared commitment to artistic excellence, which thrives beyond borders.

While the Dutch Queen received Meenakari and Kundan earrings in orange and blue colours associated with the Dutch royal House of Orange-Nassau. These Meenakari and Kundan earrings embody the finest traditions of Indian jewelry craftsmanship, originating from the royal ateliers of Rajasthan. They unite two historic art forms: Meenakari, the delicate enameling of vibrant colours onto metal, and Kundan, the setting of uncut gemstones in refined gold foil. Blending intricate enamel work with the regal brilliance of Kundan, these earrings symbolse harmony between tradition and modern elegance.

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The colour Orange honours the Dutch royal House of Orange-Nassau and symbolises pride and unity, while blue reflects serenity, openness, and the nation’s enduring relationship with water. Together, these colours create a meaningful tribute to Dutch heritage through the lens of Indian artistry.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s was presented with a Madhubani painting. This painting is a GI-tagged folk art tradition from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, renowned for its intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colours. Traditionally practiced by women, it has long been used to mark festivals, weddings, and sacred rituals. Rooted in Indian mythology and folklore, Madhubani art often depicts deities, nature, and scenes from everyday life through motifs such as flowers, birds, trees, and fish.

This piece features the fish motif, one of the most sacred and enduring symbols in Madhubani art. Representing fertility, abundance, harmony, and positive energy, the fish signifies the seamless balance of nature and the promise of continued growth. Much like the Fish Migration River at the Afsluitdijk—which restores natural pathways and supports the free movement of aquatic life—this painting reflects a shared commitment to ecological stewardship and sustainable.

Norway

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre received pressed orchid artwork sourced from Sikkim. These exquisite artworks celebrate the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas.

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Each bloom and fern has been carefully hand-selected and preserved by local artisans, capturing the timeless beauty of Sikkim’s Himalayan landscape. Drawn from India’s first organic state, the artwork reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, ecological balance, and traditional craftsmanship. Norway’s strong appreciation for nature, sustainability, and floral culture finds a natural resonance in Sikkim’s orchid heritage.

While King Harald V was gifted a silver filigree sailboat model from Odisha. This exquisite silver sailboat is a masterpiece of Tarakasi, the ancient art of silver filigree from Cuttack, Odisha, often referred to as India’s “Silver City”. This delicate craft, which has flourished for over 500 years, involves meticulously twisting and soldering hair-thin silver wires into intricate, lace-like patterns, showcasing extraordinary precision and craftsmanship.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans, the sailboat reflects Odisha’s rich maritime legacy and commemorates the voyages of ancient Indian traders who sailed to distant shores across the Indian Ocean. Norway’s own seafaring heritage, shaped by the legacy of the Vikings and generations of maritime exploration, finds a natural resonance in this piece. The gift also carries a personal significance, reflecting King Harald V’s lifelong association with sailing and his representation of Norway at the Olympic Games.

Queen Sonja of Norway received a palm leaf Pattachitra. This palm leaf is locally known as Tala Pattachitra, is one of Odisha’s most ancient and intricate art forms. Unlike cloth-based paintings, this tradition involves engraving detailed illustrations onto carefully treated palm leaves sourced from the Palmyra tree. Renowned for its extraordinary precision, the artwork is often created as foldable panels or strips joined by thread, blending storytelling, calligraphy, and classical iconography into a single artistic form. Its organic texture and fine detailing reflect generations of patient craftsmanship and the enduring creativity of Odisha’s artisan communities.

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Norway’s deep appreciation for heritage, storytelling, and nature-inspired artistry finds a natural resonance in Palm Leaf Pattachitra. Much like Nordic manuscript and folk-art traditions, this intricate engraving preserves culture through patience, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway was presented with a Kalamkari artwork featuring Sun and Moon motifs inspired by cosmic balance.

Kalamkari is an ancient Indian art form known for its hand-painted or block-printed cotton textiles, created using natural dyes and intricate storytelling motifs. Originating in Andhra Pradesh, it flourished in two distinct styles: Srikalahasti, defined by freehand drawing with a bamboo pen, and Machilipatnam, recognized for its hand-carved wooden block printing. A Kalamkari Sun and Moon painting symbolizes cosmic balance and the duality of existence. The Sun represents energy, vitality, and consciousness, while the Moon signifies tranquility, intuition, and the subconscious

Kalamkari holds deep cultural significance as a storytelling tradition rooted in India’s Vedic heritage. The celestial imagery also evokes a universal sense of wonder, reminiscent of Norway’s “midnight sun,” where light and darkness merge seamlessly.

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Sweden

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was gifted a Shantiniketan messenger bag, works of Rabindranath Tagore, Loktak Tea from Manipur and a Ladakh wool stole.

This handcrafted bag hails from Shantiniketan, the ‘Abode of Peace,’ a sanctuary where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore envisioned a global meeting of minds. By blending traditional folk motifs with a modern, global aesthetic, Tagore created a unique visual language that gave the rural community a dignified and sustainable means of expression. The importance and significance of the traditions at Shantiniketan endures; the leather work is a Geographical Indication (GI) protected craft that provides a sustainable livelihood for hundreds of artisans in the Birbhum district. t serves as a bridge between Tagore’s artistic philosophy and today’s trends.

A selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore was one of the most influential literary and philosophical voices of the 20th century. In 1913, he became the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature for Gitanjali. Deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Bengal, Tagore’s writings transcended geography and language, speaking to themes of freedom, compassion, nature, and the shared human spirit. Tagore shared a special intellectual connection with Sweden through the Nobel tradition and his visits to the country following his Nobel recognition. His interactions with Swedish scholars, writers, and cultural institutions reflected his belief in dialogue between civilizations and the importance of mutual learning across cultures.

Words of the Master serves as a profound introduction to the spiritual and philosophical legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European Nobel Laureate. This collection distils his vast wisdom into concise, meditative reflections on Truth, Love, and Freedom. A key feature of the work is its lyrical accessibility, bridging the gap between complex Eastern mysticism and universal human experience. These volumes therefore serve not only as literary masterpieces, but also as a bridge between India and Sweden — celebrating a shared respect for knowledge, creativity, and the enduring power of culture to unite humanity.

Loktak Tea

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Loktak Tea is an artisanal, small-batch tea from the lush hills surrounding Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Grown in Manipur’s unique ecosystem, renowned for its floating “Phumdis” and rich biodiversity, the tea is cultivated in community-led, chemical-free gardens that preserve traditional farming practices. The mist-covered lakeside environment lends the tea its distinctive character and purity.

Ladakh Pure Wool Stole

The Ladakh Pure Wool Stole, also known as the Pashmina shawl, is the soul of the Himalayas woven into fabric. Originating from the remote Changthang plateau at altitudes above 5,000 meters, it is crafted from the delicate under-fleece of the Changthangi goat, naturally adapted to survive the region’s extreme cold. The fiber is then hand-spun by local women and woven on traditional looms by artisans preserving skills passed down through generations. Using natural dyes and locally rooted production, the craft remains deeply sustainable and authentic.

Its story of resilience, closeness to nature, and mindful living resonates strongly with Sweden’s cultural traditions shaped by endurance, sustainability, and respect for the natural world. Much like the Nordic spirit associated with the Vikings, this shawl symbolises strength, adaptability, and the enduring wisdom of communities that thrive in some of the world’s harshest landscapes.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden received a Gond painting alongside the book Convenient Action: Continuity for Change.

Gond painting

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This painting is a vibrant form of tribal art practiced by the Gondi people, one of the largest indigenous communities of Madhya Pradesh, India. Rooted in the belief that “viewing a good image brings good luck,” the tradition began as ritual wall and floor art created during festivals and ceremonies. Gond artists use intricate lines, dots, and vivid contrasting colours to depict animals, forests, and landscapes pulsing with life and movement. Every element of nature, from birds to trees, is portrayed as part of a shared living ecosystem

Sweden’s deep appreciation for sustainability, design, and harmony with nature resonates closely with the philosophy of Gond art. Much like Scandinavian artistic traditions, these paintings celebrate the beauty and balance of the natural world, making this artwork a meaningful symbol of the shared values of India and Sweden — creativity rooted in tradition, respect for nature, and the enduring bond between culture and community.

Convenient Action- Continuity for Change

Convenient Action: Continuity for Change by Prime Minister of India is a collection of speeches, reflections, and policy perspectives that present the author’s vision for governance, development, and national progress. The book highlights the importance of continuity in policy-making while embracing change as a necessary driver for social and economic transformation. Through a series of carefully selected addresses and essays, the author discusses key themes such as good governance, inclusive development, economic reforms, and administrative efficiency.

A central idea in the book is the concept of “continuity for change,” which suggests that sustainable progress requires building upon existing foundations while introducing innovative policies and reforms. The book also reflects on India’s aspirations for economic growth, technological advancement, and improved public service delivery. By discussing policy approaches and governance strategies, the work provides insights into the principles guiding decision-making at the highest levels of public administration. The book offers a perspective on governance and leadership in contemporary India.

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The Prime Minister of Iceland is Kristrún Mjöll Frostadóttir was presented with a replica of the ice axe used by Tenzing Norgay. The Replica of the Ice Axe pays tribute to the legendary tool carried by Tenzing Norgay during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 with Sir Edmund Hillary. Crafted in steel with a polished wooden shaft, the replica reflects the simplicity, resilience, and precision essential to high-altitude mountaineering. For Iceland—a nation deeply connected to rugged landscapes, glaciers, and adventure exploration—the ice axe resonates as more than a historic mountaineering tool. It symbolizes endurance, respect for nature, and the spirit of exploration that defines both Himalayan and Nordic traditions.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received a Bidri silver work vase. The Bidri Silver Work Vase reflects the refined artistry of the Deccan, celebrated for its intricate silver inlay, elegant form, and meticulous craftsmanship. Adorned with delicate floral and geometric motifs, it embodies a tradition perfected over generations by artisans of Hyderabad and the Deccan plateau. For Denmark—renowned for its design legacy and appreciation of minimal elegance—the Bidri vase holds a natural resonance. Its balance of form, precision, and craftsmanship reflects values shared by both Indian and Danish artistic traditions.

While Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was gifted a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting rooted in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara tradition.

The Kamal Talai Pichwai painting reflects the serene beauty and devotional artistry of the Nathdwara tradition of Rajasthan. Centered around lotus-filled waters, the composition symbolizes purity, harmony, and spiritual reflection. For Finland, celebrated as the “Land of a Thousand Lakes,” the painting carries a special resonance. Its peaceful waters and meditative beauty echo Finland’s own deep cultural connection with lakes, stillness, and the natural world. As a gift from India, the Kamal Talai Pichwai becomes a bridge between two traditions that find meaning and inspiration in water, serenity, and harmony with nature.

UAE

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a Rogan painting featuring the “Tree of Life” motif, along with GI-tagged Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples.

Tree of Life

Rogan painting is a rare and exquisite textile art form from the Kutch region of Gujarat, celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship and vibrant aesthetic tradition. The Tree of Life motif in Rogan art is an ancient symbol of interconnectedness, strength, renewal, and continuity. With roots grounded in the earth and branches reaching toward the heavens, it represents harmony between heritage and progress — values deeply cherished in the UAE. Characterized by rich, embossed colours that glow against the fabric, Rogan art embodies the spirit of sustainable, slow craftsmanship.

Kesar Mangoes

The Kesar Mango, a GI-tagged also called as Gujarat’s “Queen of Mangoes,” originated in Junagadh, Gujarat. Distinguished by its saffron-hued, fibreless pulp and intense aroma, it is celebrated through “Aamras” feasts that symbolize Gujarati hospitality and a prestigious heritage of tropical excellence.

Meghalaya Pineapple

These GI-tagged pineapples are celebrated as some of the finest in the world, thriving in the pristine, hilly terrains of Meghalaya, India. These pineapples are famous for their high sugar content and low acidity, offering a flavour profile that is intensely sweet and aromatic. Beyond their taste, these pineapples are nutritional powerhouses, containing high levels of bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation, as well as being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants

While the UAE Queen Mother Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi received a Karimnagar filigree box, Maheshwari silk fabric and Manipur’s famed Chak Hao black rice.

Karimnagar Filigree box

This intricate silver chest from Karimnagar is a distinguished example of India’s celebrated nakkashi metalcraft tradition. Renowned for its repoussé technique, the craft involves painstakingly hammering intricate motifs into silver sheets by hand, creating remarkable depth, texture, and detail. The chest depicts a ceremonial procession featuring an elephant carrying a royal howdah — a timeless symbol of dignity, prestige, and celebration in Indian culture. Both an artistic masterpiece and a cultural heirloom, the chest embodies heritage, elegance, and continuity — values that resonate deeply with the traditions of the United Arab Emirates and symbolize the enduring warmth of India–UAE ties.

Maheshwari Silk fabric

Maheshwari silk represents one of India’s most elegant handloom traditions, originating in the historic town of Maheshwar on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh. Celebrated for its refined blend of silk and cotton, the fabric is prized for its lightweight texture, subtle sheen, and timeless elegance. The tradition is closely linked to the visionary ruler Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who transformed Maheshwar into a thriving centre of culture and craftsmanship in the 18th century.

Traditionally woven with a silk warp and fine cotton weft, Maheshwari silk combines the richness of silk with the comfort of cotton. It is especially known for its reversible borders, or Bugdi, which allow the fabric to be worn elegantly on either side. More than a textile, Maheshwari silk is a symbol of women-led leadership and enduring craftsmanship.

Chak Hao Rice

Chak Hao Rice, famously known as Manipur’s “Black Rice,” is a prized aromatic rice variety from the fertile valleys of Northeast India. Traditionally regarded as the “royal rice” of Manipur, it was once reserved for royalty and ceremonial occasions. Beyond its distinctive flavour and deep purple hue, Chak Hao Rice is valued for its nutritional richness. High in dietary fiber, iron, and antioxidants, it is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy properties, while its slow-digesting carbohydrates provide sustained energy.