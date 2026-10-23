Mississippi releases video of police shooting that killed 1-year-old

Responding to a shoplifting call last June, Senatobia police officer Sgt. Hunter Foster opened fire at a moving vehicle, killing one-year-old Kohen Wiley.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 12:18 PM IST
KohenThis undated photo provided by Veronica Roberson in June 2026 shows her grandson, Kohen Wiley, of Senatobia, Miss. (Photo: Veronica Roberson via AP, File)
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Mississippi authorities Thursday released a video of the fatal shooting of a one-year-old boy by a police officer.

Responding to a shoplifting call last June, Senatobia police officer Sgt. Hunter Foster opened fire at a moving vehicle, killing one-year-old Kohen Wiley.

What happened on June 14?

What authorities say: According to the authorities, they received a call reporting that nappies and baby clothes were allegedly stolen from a Walmart store in Senatobia. When the police arrived, they found two women and the child walking towards the car.

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What the released video shows: The footage, recorded on a bodycam of an officer, shows that the police tried to stop the car by blocking the way in the parking area. However, it was driven towards them, almost striking one of the officers. An officer then fired his gun at the car.

Kohen was fatally hit, and the driver, Latoya Ferrell, was critically injured in the process.

Who was at fault?

Kohen’s mother has denied the shoplifting allegations, and neither she nor the driver of the car has been charged with a crime.

The mother also said that she lifted her son up from her lap to show the officers he was there before they opened fire.

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The family alleged that footage of the encounter shows the shooting was not justified.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office said the months-long investigation into the incident found that Foster’s use of force was appropriate. His attorney argued that Foster had “no choice” but to fire at the car because it would have hit him otherwise.

 

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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