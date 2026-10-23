Mississippi releases video of police shooting that killed 1-year-old

Mississippi authorities Thursday released a video of the fatal shooting of a one-year-old boy by a police officer.

Responding to a shoplifting call last June, Senatobia police officer Sgt. Hunter Foster opened fire at a moving vehicle, killing one-year-old Kohen Wiley.

What happened on June 14?

What authorities say: According to the authorities, they received a call reporting that nappies and baby clothes were allegedly stolen from a Walmart store in Senatobia. When the police arrived, they found two women and the child walking towards the car.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What the released video shows: The footage, recorded on a bodycam of an officer, shows that the police tried to stop the car by blocking the way in the parking area. However, it was driven towards them, almost striking one of the officers. An officer then fired his gun at the car.