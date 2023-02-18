Six dead as gunman goes on rampage in Mississippi town; suspect in custody

A gunman went on a rampage in a small Mississippi town on Friday, killing six people in four locations before sheriff’s deputies arrested him, local media and witnesses reported.

The bloodshed occurred in Arkabutla, a rural hamlet of less than 300 people in Tate County in northern Mississippi, about 60 km south of Memphis, Tennessee.

The unidentified gunman went to a store and shot a man dead, then went to a nearby home and fatally shot a woman, WJTV-12 reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

He then went to a home that is believed to be where he lived and shot and killed two people there, WJTV said.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect’s car and attempted to stop it. When the driver continued, the deputy gave chase, leading to the driveway of another home, where the suspect was arrested, WJTV reported.

At that home, officers found two more victims, one dead in a car and another dead in the roadway, WJTV said.

One man who witnessed some of the events at the store said he pulled out his pistol and considered firing at the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, but decided to hold his fire.

Instead, witness Ethan Cash told Reuters, he tended to a man who was shot inside his car outside the store and found he had no pulse and was unresponsive.

Cash, 18, said he then drew his pistol on another man, who turned out to be the victim’s brother, who was injured.

“He said, ‘Man, they just shot my brother,'” Cash said. “And I’m like, ‘Man, I’m so sorry. Let’s make sure everyone is OK.'”

Later, Cash said, he spotted the suspect.

“I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off and I didn’t know who exactly it was and I didn’t want to hurt anybody, so I kind of let the officers do that. It’s their job, anyways,” Cash said.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said on social media he was briefed on the incidents. Authorities arrested a man who is believed to have acted alone and a motive is not yet known, Reeves said.

“Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time,” Reeves said.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said state investigators had been called to assist but directed queries to the sheriff.