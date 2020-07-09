Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.
They say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.
Park’s daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.
News reports say one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.