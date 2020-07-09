Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

In this June 5, 2014, file photo, Park Won-soon, then candidate for Seoul city mayor of the main opposition party New Politics Alliance for Democracy celebrates his victory in the Seoul mayoral election at his office in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo) In this June 5, 2014, file photo, Park Won-soon, then candidate for Seoul city mayor of the main opposition party New Politics Alliance for Democracy celebrates his victory in the Seoul mayoral election at his office in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo)

Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.

They say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

Police officers search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Police say Park has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap via AP) Police officers search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Police say Park has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap via AP)

Park’s daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.

News reports say one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

