Missing Interpol President Meng Hongwei resigns, new chief to be elected in November

Two days after he was reported to have gone missing on his China visit, Interpol president Meng Hongwei has submitted his resignation to France, Interpol has said. Meng, 64, who is also a vice minister of public security in China, was reported missing by his wife after travelling last month from France, where Interpol is based, to China.

“Today, Sunday 7 October, (at) the Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France received the resignation of Mr Meng Hongwei as President of Interpol with immediate effect,” Interpol said in a statement. Senior Vice-President Kim Jong Yang of South Korea will be the acting president of the international criminal police organization until the new president is elected at a meeting in Dubai on 18-21 November, Interpol said.

Meng’s wife had suspected danger to her husband’s life after she revealed that on September 25 he sent her a message saying “Wait for my call” followed by an image of knife. She said he had travelled back to China for work, after a visit to the Nordics.

However, China’s anti-graft watchdog said late on Sunday that the Chinese authorities were investigating for suspected violations of the law. “Public Security Ministry Vice Minister Meng Hongwei is currently under investigation by the National Supervisory Commission for suspected violations of law,” the Chinese anti-graft body said in a brief statement on its website.

The French ministry, however, said that they did not have any information regarding that. Meng’s wife had been placed under police protection by the French authorities after receiving threats.

