Missile debris falls in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah building, 4 injured

Amid a massive clash between Israel and Iran, a fire incident at a residential building in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah caused a stir on Saturday evening. Although officials are yet to confirm the actual cause of fire, multiple reports claimed it broke out after a missile debris fell at Palm Jumeirah.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions, with UAE air defence systems intercepting incoming projectiles, fragments of which landed in parts of the city, according to reports.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion near the Palm Jumeirah, followed by thick black smoke rising from the area. Local residents also described multiple loud bangs echoing across the city as emergency services converged on the scene.

Emergency units responded swiftly, and Dubai Civil Defence later confirmed that the resulting fire was under control. At least four individuals have been transported to nearby medical facilities with injuries, local authorities said.

Dubai Media Office statement

In its official communication, the Dubai Media Office addressed the incident, emphasising public safety and urging calm: “Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public. The public is urged to remain calm, rely solely on verified information from official sources, and refrain from circulating videos or images on social media.”

أفاد الدفاع المدني بدبي أن فرقه تمكنت من السيطرة على حريق وقع اليوم في أحد أبنية منطقة نخلة جميرا، كما أفاد بوقوع أربع إصابات جراء الحادث، تم عمل الإسعافات الأولية لهم ونقلهم على الفور لتلقي العلاج اللازم. وتؤكد السلطات المعنية في دبي القيام بكامل التدابير اللازمة لضمان أمن… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Palm Jumeirah blaze occurred against the backdrop of a significant escalation in Middle Eastern conflict. Earlier on Saturday, Iran launched a series of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf in apparent retaliation for coordinated military action by the United States and Israel.

These strikes have targeted US military bases and allied states, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, prompting heightened alert across the region. Multiple air defence systems were activated, and debris from intercepted missiles has landed in scattered urban areas, increasing the risk to civilian infrastructure.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates confirmed that air defence systems successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles. In order to ensure public safety, advisories have been issued and flight operations at both the airports in Dubai, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC), have been suspended.

Authorities have emphasised that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect lives and property.