Minute’s silence held to mark one-year anniversary of Finsbury Park attack in London

A minute’s silence today marked the first anniversary of the 2017 terrorist attack aimed at worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London. A Bangladeshi-origin man, Makram Ali, died, and nine others were injured when a van was driven into a crowd of people near the mosque on June 19 last year.

“Last year’s cowardly attack which targeted innocent worshippers leaving Finsbury Park Mosque was an attack on all of us. As with all acts of terrorism, the intention was to divide us. But we will not let this happen,” Prime Minister Theresa May said.

“And as we remember the victims of this attack, and Makram Ali who tragically lost his life, we should take strength that it is London’s diversity and multitude of communities that makes it one of the world’s great cities,” she said.

Victims had just left night-time Ramzan prayers at the nearby Muslim Welfare House when Darren Osborne drove a hired van on to a crowded pavement. The minute’s silence was held outside Islington Town Hall near the mosque at 9.30 am local time. Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who protected Osborne from angry passers-by until police came to arrest him, was among those praised. The 48-year-old attacker was jailed for 43 years in February for the murder of 51-year-old Ali and the attempted murder of those injured.

In a speech following the silence, Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn praised the response of the community following the attack saying “those who seek to divide us by racism… cannot achieve anything”. “We will be united forever, they will never divide us,” he said.

The event was attended by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. “Terrorism is terrorism no matter the target and regardless of what motivates the sick and twisted perpetrators who carry out these evil crimes,” Khan said.

On Monday evening, the phrase #LondonUnited was projected on to the Muslim Welfare House and will remain projected to mark a year since the attack.

On Saturday, the Islington Faiths Forum will host a ‘Great Get Together’ in the courtyard of Muslim Welfare House with the aim of “bringing the community together in peace and mutual understanding”.

“The way the local community in Finsbury Park… came together and remains so strong together is inspirational. Our strength is our unity,” said Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick.

