‘Pull violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota now’: Tim Walz after fatal shooting in Minneapolis

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday demanded that US President Donald Trump must end the ongoing ICE operation in the state, after yet another shooting incident in Minneapolis, involving a federal officer.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz, a Democrat, said in a post on X.

Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The Associated Press that the person had a firearm with two magazines.

She said officers fired “defensive shots” after a man with a handgun approached them and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that the man was a 37-year-old local resident believed to be a US citizen.

“And we believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry,” he said.

The ‍man, who has not been identified, was armed with a handgun and two magazines, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

A video circulating on ​social media and aired on ‌cable news stations showed people wearing masks and tactical vests wrestling with a man ​on a snow-covered street before shots are heard. In the video, the man falls to the ground, and several more shots are heard.

After the shooting, bystanders gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home.

One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them, “Boo hoo.”

Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

Video from the area showed immigration agents deploying tear gas on a growing crowd of onlookers.

Minneapolis officials urged calm as the incident is investigated.

“We ask the public to remain ‌calm and avoid the immediate area,” a social media post by the City of Minneapolis ‌read.

The shooting came amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the January 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle.

It also comes a day after thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.