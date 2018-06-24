Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sunday Eye
  • Minneapolis: Police kills armed man walking on street

Minneapolis: Police kills armed man walking on street

Authorities say two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. When officers arrived, they pursued a suspect on foot and the chase "ended in shots being fired".

By: AP | Minneapolis | Published: June 24, 2018 12:16:28 pm
Minneapolis: Police kills armed man walking on street, us gun law, us arms act Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that the body cameras of the officers involved were “on and activated”.(Representational Image)

Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street. In a statement on the department’s Facebook page, police say the incident happened around 5:30 pm Saturday on the north side of Minneapolis.

Authorities say two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. When officers arrived, they pursued a suspect on foot and the chase “ended in shots being fired”. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that the body cameras of the officers involved were “on and activated”.

Hours after the shooting, the Star Tribune reports a loud but peaceful crowd started to gather at the scene.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now