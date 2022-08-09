scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Militants kill 17 soldiers, four civilians in Mali attack

Nine soldiers were also reported missing and vehicles and equipment were destroyed.

By: Reuters | Bamako |
Updated: August 9, 2022 2:17:02 pm
Representational Image

Militants killed 17 Malian soldiers and four civilians in an attack near the town of Tessit on Sunday, the Malian army said.

Nine soldiers were also reported missing and vehicles and equipment were destroyed, it said in a statement released late on Monday, adding that it suspected an Islamic State affiliate.

Also Read |Mali junta adopts transition to democratic rule from March 2022

“On 07 August 2022 around 15h00, the army units of Tessit… responded vigorously to a complex and coordinated attack by armed terrorist groups, presumably from ISGS (Islamic State in the Greater Sahara) and benefiting from drone and artillery support,” the statement said.

Mali is facing a worsening insurgency by Islamist armed groups, some linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which has expanded to its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.
The army said it killed at least seven on the enemy side.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:15:58 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement