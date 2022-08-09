Militants kill 17 soldiers, four civilians in Mali attack

Updated: August 9, 2022 2:17:02 pm
Militants killed 17 Malian soldiers and four civilians in an attack near the town of Tessit on Sunday, the Malian army said.
Nine soldiers were also reported missing and vehicles and equipment were destroyed, it said in a statement released late on Monday, adding that it suspected an Islamic State affiliate.
“On 07 August 2022 around 15h00, the army units of Tessit… responded vigorously to a complex and coordinated attack by armed terrorist groups, presumably from ISGS (Islamic State in the Greater Sahara) and benefiting from drone and artillery support,” the statement said.
Mali is facing a worsening insurgency by Islamist armed groups, some linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which has expanded to its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.
The army said it killed at least seven on the enemy side.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Aamir Khan reveals he doesn’t like watching his films, picks Taare Zameen Par as his best work: ‘Find less flaws in that performance’
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
‘From 59.4 to 55.1 kg’: Genelia Deshmukh opens up about her inspiring fitness journey
Sita Ramam box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur film is on a roll
What to expect from Samsung’s August 10 ‘Unpacked’ event
After New Mexico killings, Muslims are on edge
US: Joe Biden is on a roll that any President would relish. Is it a turning point?
Hyderabad: Blood bank in a spot as 3-year-old thalassemia patient tests HIV positive
With dhol beats and procession, Odisha family performs last rites of pet dog. Watch video
Punjab and Haryana HC stays order on plea seeking info on complaints against judges
All local trains on Pune-Lonavala section to resume by August end
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear?