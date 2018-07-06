Mike Pompeo says Trump believes Kim wants ‘brighter future’ for North Korea

Washington: Donald Trump believes North Korean leader wants a “different, brighter future” for the citizens. (File) Washington: Donald Trump believes North Korean leader wants a “different, brighter future” for the citizens. (File)

U.S. President Donald Trump believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants a “different, brighter future” for North Koreans, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday.

“I spoke with @POTUS while we were both in the air. The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true,” the tweet said.

Pompeo is heading to Pyongyang hoping to hammer out a roadmap for its nuclear disarm

ament

