Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Mike Pompeo says Trump believes Kim wants ‘brighter future’ for North Korea

Mike Pompeo says Trump believes Kim wants ‘brighter future’ for North Korea

"I spoke with @POTUS while we were both in the air. The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true," the tweet said.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: July 6, 2018 8:32:42 am
Donald Trump's visit puts Brexit Britain's dependence on show Washington: Donald Trump believes North Korean leader wants a “different, brighter future” for the citizens. (File)
Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants a “different, brighter future” for North Koreans, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday.

“I spoke with @POTUS while we were both in the air. The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true,” the tweet said.

Pompeo is heading to Pyongyang hoping to hammer out a roadmap for its nuclear disarm

ament

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement