Texas shooting: 1 dead, 10 injured in Midland; suspect found after standoff

Officials said the attack began around 8 a.m. local time when police responded to reports of an active shooter.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 13, 2026 04:53 AM IST First published on: Jun 13, 2026 at 04:49 AM IST
Texas ShootingLaw enforcement responds to an active shooting scene Friday, June 12, 2026, in Midland, Texas. (Photo: AP)

A shooting in Midland, Texas, on Friday left one person dead and at least 10 others injured, according to authorities. The suspected gunman, identified as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal, was later found dead after a standoff with police.

Officials said the attack began around 8 a.m. local time when police responded to reports of an active shooter. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspect opened fire on bystanders and officers.

Suspect had earlier fired at police

Authorities said Villarreal had already been wanted for attempted capital murder after he allegedly fired at a police officer during a car chase earlier in the week.

Texas shooting
Law enforcement responds to an active shooting scene Friday, June 12, 2026, in Midland, Texas. (Photo: AP)

Police said the officer tried to stop him on Wednesday, but Villarreal shot multiple times and fled. His vehicle was later found abandoned.

“This was an individual we were already searching for,” officials said, adding that the Friday shooting happened not far from the earlier incident.

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Standoff at abandoned building

After Friday’s shooting, Villarreal barricaded himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic. Police surrounded the building and worked to clear the area.

Midland Police Chief Greg Snow said officers came under fire when they arrived. “Several officers were pinned down behind their patrol cars and had to be rescued using an armoured vehicle,” he said. No officers were injured.

Police said they moved quickly to remove people from the area. “We moved to deny more targets for this active shooter,” Snow said.

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Texas shooting
Law enforcement responds to an active shooting scene Friday, June 12, 2026, in Midland, Texas. (Photo: AP)

The standoff lasted several hours. Authorities used a robot and drone to enter the building and later confirmed the suspect was dead inside. Officials have not said how he died.

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Ten injured people were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. Four required surgery, while others were reported to be in stable condition. Some have since been discharged.

Authorities have not released details about the victims or what led to the shooting. Midland Mayor Lori Blong urged the community to support those affected. “I would ask people to pray for the families and the victims,” she said. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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